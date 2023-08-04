Halifax Snooker Club, on Commercial Street, is preparing for celebrations to mark the milestone, including selling beer at 1983 prices.

The club was founded by Antonis and Jackie Ioannou and the couple’s legacy has been continued by their four sons – George, Michael, Paul, and Anthony Ioannou – who own and manage the centre.

It has hosted some snooker legends including Steve Davis, Jimmy White and Bill Werbeniuk.

The Ioannou brothers - George, Michael, Paul and Anthony - whose parents started Halifax Snooker Club and who run it now

The club has since evolved to include Electric Bowl which returned bowling to Halifax for the first time since the 1960s when it opened in 2005.

Anthony said: “As we celebrate 40 years, we are reminded of the hard work and dedication put forth by our parents.

"Their vision laid the foundation for Electric Bowl to become a cherished part of this community.

"We are proud to continue their legacy and provide a place where memories are made and friendships are forged."

Steve Davis visits Halifax Snooker Club. Pictured here with owners Antonis and Jackie

He added that the business continues to run with a strong family ethos and also encompasses the passion and dedication of two Ioannou sisters - Brittney and Demi – as well as two generations from the Wray family and three generations from the Brown family.

From a snooker hall, the club has flourished so that it now offers 18 snooker tables, 11 pool tables, 10 bowling lanes, three bars, table tennis, darts and a host of arcade games.

To help with the club’s celebrations, the Ioannou family are inviting people to share their memories, anecdotes, photos and stories on its Facebook page.

And it is planning a birthday event taking people on a trip down memory lane where the first pint of beer will be available at 1983 prices. It's going to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane that you won't want to miss.

The club’s owners posted: “Thank you Halifax for 40 years of unforgettable moments and cherished experiences.”