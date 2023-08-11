Halifax Snooker Club offering a pint for 67p as it celebrates its 40th anniversary

Visitors to Halifax Snooker Club on Saturday, August 19 at 2pm will be able to buy a voucher for their first pint for just 67p.

There will also be a free buffet and don 1980s outfits as the club invites people to celebrate four decades since it opened.

As reported by the Courier, the club on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre was founded by Antonis and Jackie Ioannou and the couple’s legacy has been continued by their four sons – George, Michael, Paul, and Anthony Ioannou – who now own and manage the centre.

It has hosted some snooker legends including Steve Davis, Jimmy White and Bill Werbeniuk.