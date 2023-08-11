News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Snooker Club offering a pint for 67p as it celebrates its 40th anniversary

A Halifax institution is marking its 40th anniversary by offering pints at 1983 prices.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Visitors to Halifax Snooker Club on Saturday, August 19 at 2pm will be able to buy a voucher for their first pint for just 67p.

There will also be a free buffet and don 1980s outfits as the club invites people to celebrate four decades since it opened.

As reported by the Courier, the club on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre was founded by Antonis and Jackie Ioannou and the couple’s legacy has been continued by their four sons – George, Michael, Paul, and Anthony Ioannou – who now own and manage the centre.

It has hosted some snooker legends including Steve Davis, Jimmy White and Bill Werbeniuk.

The club has since evolved to include Electric Bowl which brought bowling back to Halifax for the first time since the 1960s when it opened in 2005.

