News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Halifax sunbeds: Best tanning salon in West Yorkshire opens second venture in Calderdale village

The winners of the Best Tanning Salon in West Yorkshire have opened a second premises in Northowram.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Designer Skin 2 Tanning Studio is on Lydgate and is already proving a hit.

It is the second salon for Lisa Eggett, who also runs Designer Skin Tanning Studio on Sandhall Lane in Highroad Well, Halifax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new premises is a unisex tanning studio with two vertical sunbeds, one laydown bed and free parking.

Most Popular
Lisa Eggett and Ellie Fullard at new sun tanning studio Designer Skin 2, Lydgate, NorthowramLisa Eggett and Ellie Fullard at new sun tanning studio Designer Skin 2, Lydgate, Northowram
Lisa Eggett and Ellie Fullard at new sun tanning studio Designer Skin 2, Lydgate, Northowram

Earlier this year, the team at Designer Skin were picked from 300 entries to win Best Tanning Salon in West Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.

They had been nominated by a customer.

Lisa has worked at the studio in Halifax for 21 years, taking over the running of the business two years ago.

For more information about how to book a session, visit Designer Skin 2 Tanning Studio on Facebook or email Lisa at [email protected].

If you have any news or events to share, email [email protected].

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireCalderdale