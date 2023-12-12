The winners of the Best Tanning Salon in West Yorkshire have opened a second premises in Northowram.

Designer Skin 2 Tanning Studio is on Lydgate and is already proving a hit.

It is the second salon for Lisa Eggett, who also runs Designer Skin Tanning Studio on Sandhall Lane in Highroad Well, Halifax.

The new premises is a unisex tanning studio with two vertical sunbeds, one laydown bed and free parking.

Lisa Eggett and Ellie Fullard at new sun tanning studio Designer Skin 2, Lydgate, Northowram

Earlier this year, the team at Designer Skin were picked from 300 entries to win Best Tanning Salon in West Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.

They had been nominated by a customer.

Lisa has worked at the studio in Halifax for 21 years, taking over the running of the business two years ago.

For more information about how to book a session, visit Designer Skin 2 Tanning Studio on Facebook or email Lisa at [email protected].