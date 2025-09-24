Halifax takeaway expands into new premises to create bar and bistro

A Halifax takeaway has opened a new bar and bistro.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downtown Burger, in 2A Old Arcade in the town centre, has now taken on the premises next door – 4-9 Old Arcade.

There, it has opened Downtown Cafe Bar and Bistro, serving up breakfast and lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downtown Burger has posted on its Facebook page: “From 9am, you’ll be able to join us for delicious breakfast and lunch — and of course, dine in and enjoy the Downtown vibe.

The new cafe bar and bistro in Halifax town centre

"We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Burgers, fries chicken wings and other takeaway dishes are still available by visiting Downtown Burger’s town centre premises or ordering online at https://downtownburgerhalifax.co.uk/shop/

If you have a story to share or an event you would like the Courier to cover, you can get in touch with our reporting team by emailing us with some details and a telephone number which we can reach you on at [email protected].