Halifax takeaway expands into new premises to create bar and bistro
Downtown Burger, in 2A Old Arcade in the town centre, has now taken on the premises next door – 4-9 Old Arcade.
There, it has opened Downtown Cafe Bar and Bistro, serving up breakfast and lunch.
Downtown Burger has posted on its Facebook page: “From 9am, you’ll be able to join us for delicious breakfast and lunch — and of course, dine in and enjoy the Downtown vibe.
"We can’t wait to welcome you.”
Burgers, fries chicken wings and other takeaway dishes are still available by visiting Downtown Burger’s town centre premises or ordering online at https://downtownburgerhalifax.co.uk/shop/
