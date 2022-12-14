Halifax takeaway shortlisted for prestigious award after nearly having to close due to Covid pandemic

Jeannine Hind owns Five Food in Holmfield, and is one of four businesses competing to be crowned Best Takeaway in Yorkshire at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.

Before the pandemic, the business was a thriving 32-seater bistro in the middle of Holmfield.

"Then the pandemic hit and the landlord gave everyone 24 hours notice to get out," said Jeannine.

Jeannine Hind and Andy Yeaman at Five Food cafe Holmfield up for an award

"At the eleventh hour he decided I could stay because I also offered a meals on wheels service to the elderly.

"With no customers we very quickly went onto the online platforms and started from there, operating as a takeaway, which was a whole new ball game .

"We went from five days a week to seven days a week, 80 hours plus a week, to compete, survive and build a new way of operating.

"So to win this would be just the icing on the cake and a great acknowledgment of how hard we have had to work to reach this award.

Five Food cafe Holmfield up for an award

"Just to be amongst the list of finalists is an outstanding achievement."

Also on the regional shortlist is All Starz Desserts, which has outlets in King Cross and Sowerby Bridge.

Having set-up the business over three years ago, owner Sarmud Mahmood has opened up its third premises in Huddersfield.

And spotting that milkshakes were the fastest growing menu item, he decided to create an express version of the stores to help with demand and he’s been able to offer franchise opportunities.

Regional winners each receive a £1,000 cash prize and a coveted Just Eat Restaurant Award trophy.

The overall ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ winner will receive a further £5,000, while winners of the judges awards will also receive a Just Eat Restaurant Award trophy.