Halifax takeaways: 'Regrettable' sale of popular Halifax Indian takeaway
Chapati House, at Gladstone View in Siddal, was established in 2006.
It is understood to be open as usual but has been put on the market for an asking price of £55,000.
"Regrettably, due to retirement the business is up for sale,” says its listing with estate agents 360 Estates Halifax.
The listing also says: “The fully-equipped kitchen, complete with stainless steel surfaces and modern appliances, is designed to handle high-volume service efficiently.
“The interior is spaciously organized, adding to the ease of operation.
"The establishment also boasts a pleasant customer seating area, enhanced with an aesthetic interior and digital menu displays.
“To ensure the quality of the food, there are top-notch cold storage facilities in place.
"On top of this, the branding of the business has been well-developed over the years, characterized by clear signage and a recognizable storefront, making it a distinguished establishment in the area.”