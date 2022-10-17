The Middle Bar, on Fountain Street, has announced it will shut after six years of business on November 4.

It posted on social media: "We cannot thank you all enough for your custom, the memories you’ve made for us and the fun times we’ve all had together.

"Without you guys it wouldn’t have had the sensational atmosphere, the awesome music picked by yourselves, the remarkable people who are genuinely are some of the kindest, loveliest people we’ve ever met and all the chilled out, happy and friendly vibes that the bar holds, that we feel makes us unique and we will hopefully be remembered for.

"We love you guys and will miss you all very much!”