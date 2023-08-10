News you can trust since 1853
Halifax town centre business goes up for sale nine months after opening

A play studio for children that opened nine months ago in Halifax town centre has gone up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Express Yourself Studio, on Union Street, is still open but looking for a new owner.

Former teacher Alexa Nicholl, who started the business at the end of last year, posted: “It is with great sadness that I’d like to announce my lovely business is for sale.

"It is not a decision I have made lightly, and I am completely gutted to be considering this with the business growing month by month and being so successful.

Express Yourself Studio in Halifax town centre
Express Yourself Studio in Halifax town centre
"If you or anyone you know would be interested in buying the business and would like more details, please contact me via [email protected].

"It would be amazing if the business could continue to grow and bring happiness to lots of little ones in an environment where they can truly express themselves.”

She later added she has already had more than 50 enquiries from people interested in taking over Express Yourself Studio.

As well as classes including baby massage, music, sign and art, the studio holds open play sessions with an emphasis on expressive arts.

