The owners of a Halifax town centre business hit by a fire have given a new update about their store.

As reported by the Courier, black smoke could be seen billowing from the first floor of the building where Franklyns Jewellers and Goldsmiths on Market Street is based on Saturday morning.

Richard and Nicky Franklyn, who run the business, say no one was hurt but the blaze “created devastation” in the shop.

Today, they have posted: “As many of you may already know, we’ve recently had a fire at our workshop.

The scene of the fire in Halifax town centre on Saturday morning. Photo by Neil Walker

"Thankfully, everyone is safe - but it does mean there’s been some disruption to our usual service.

"We want to reassure all our customers we’re working hard behind the scenes to get back on our feet as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, we’ll be setting up a new point for collections at Harvey’s department store in Halifax town centre very soon. We’ll share full details, dates and times as soon as everything is confirmed.

"The calls are on divert to another phone. Please call 01422 354539 if we can help any further.

"Thank you so much for your patience, kindness, and continued support during this time - it means the world to us.”