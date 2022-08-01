Halifax town centre legal practice Wilkinson Woodward Bearders announces double appointment

Property solicitor Afreen Mhar, 33, began her legal career after graduating and completing her Legal Practice Course at the University of Huddersfield. Afreen specialises in all aspects of residential conveyancing, including property sales, purchases, re-mortgages and transfers of equity.

Trainee Solicitor Grace Smith, 23, graduated with a First in 2021 after completing her Degree, Masters and Legal Practice Course at Northumbria University. She recently accepted a training contract with Wilkinson Woodward and is currently based in the firm’s Wills and Probate team, handling a mix of Will writing, Probate matters and Lasting Powers of Attorney. Ms. Smith is due to qualify as a solicitor in June 2024.

Both are currently based at the firm’s town centre offices in Fountain Street.

Grace Smith and Afreen Mhar. Picture: Roger Moody