Halifax town centre legal practice Wilkinson Woodward Bearders announces double appointment

Halifax law firm Wilkinson Woodward Bearders has announced two new appointments to its expanding legal practice.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 1st August 2022, 7:00 am

Property solicitor Afreen Mhar, 33, began her legal career after graduating and completing her Legal Practice Course at the University of Huddersfield. Afreen specialises in all aspects of residential conveyancing, including property sales, purchases, re-mortgages and transfers of equity.

Trainee Solicitor Grace Smith, 23, graduated with a First in 2021 after completing her Degree, Masters and Legal Practice Course at Northumbria University. She recently accepted a training contract with Wilkinson Woodward and is currently based in the firm’s Wills and Probate team, handling a mix of Will writing, Probate matters and Lasting Powers of Attorney. Ms. Smith is due to qualify as a solicitor in June 2024.

Both are currently based at the firm’s town centre offices in Fountain Street.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Grace Smith and Afreen Mhar. Picture: Roger Moody

Managing director Maureen Cawthorn said, “We’re pleased to welcome Afreen and Grace to the Wilkinson Woodward family; their appointments are in response to unprecedented demand for our services and reflect our ongoing plans to expand in Kirklees and Calderdale.”

Read More

Read More
Pole Dance studio is set to open in Halifax in September
Halifax