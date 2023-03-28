News you can trust since 1853
Halifax town centre LGBTQ+ bar up for sale - new owners needed 'to fly the flag high'

An LGBTQ+ bar in Halifax town centre is up for sale.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The current owners of Village, on Princess Street, say they are selling their “beloved bar”.

They are looking for someone to take the bar over and “fly the flag high”.

They posted on social media: “Six years ago they said there was no place for a ‘gay bar’ in Halifax!

The bar on Princess Street is up for sale
"We proved them wrong!

"After five wonderful years it has become time to hand over the baton. Could you be the one to share the love and fly the flag high, taking the Village on its next part of the journey over the rainbow!

"After much thought and soul-searching we have decided to sell our beloved bar due to retirement and new adventures.

"It is a well-established and profitable business with the potential for development and expansion.”

The bar will be open as usual while new owners are found.

