Halifax town centre LGBTQ+ bar up for sale - new owners needed 'to fly the flag high'

The current owners of Village, on Princess Street, say they are selling their “beloved bar”.

They are looking for someone to take the bar over and “fly the flag high”.

They posted on social media: “Six years ago they said there was no place for a ‘gay bar’ in Halifax!

"We proved them wrong!

"After five wonderful years it has become time to hand over the baton. Could you be the one to share the love and fly the flag high, taking the Village on its next part of the journey over the rainbow!

"After much thought and soul-searching we have decided to sell our beloved bar due to retirement and new adventures.

"It is a well-established and profitable business with the potential for development and expansion.”