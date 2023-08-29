News you can trust since 1853
Halifax town centre nightclub ATIK which shut a year ago is reopening under a new name

A popular Halifax nightclub which shut last year is reopening.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

ATIK, on Commercial Street, is going to become Switch when it reopens its doors.

According to its Facebook page, it will be known as Switch Halifax and has updated its website to a company which has another nightclub – also called Switch – in Preston.

No opening date has been announced.

ATIK shut last June, with a spokesperson for the club saying the business had not recovered since lockdown.

Scores of people across Halifax and the rest of Calderdale were left disappointed at the loss of their favourite nightspot.

