ATIK, on Commercial Street, is going to become Switch when it reopens its doors.

According to its Facebook page, it will be known as Switch Halifax and has updated its website to a company which has another nightclub – also called Switch – in Preston.

No opening date has been announced.

ATIK nightclub in Halifax shut last year

But the club has posted that it intends to bring back Halifax favourite, the bar Maine Street.

ATIK shut last June, with a spokesperson for the club saying the business had not recovered since lockdown.