"It’s a very exciting time for the pub and myself,” said Paige Carter, from the pub.

"I have worked here for eight years in various roles, three of those as the pub operator, and have never seen so much work put into it as what has been planned for the refurb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have seen how much not just ourselves but the whole industry suffered throughout the pandemic and think it’s fantastic that we have been able to come out of the other side of that and be rewarded for our hard work by having the company invest so much into us.

Bow Legged With Brass in Halifax town centre

"We are modernising the venue and providing something for everyone by bringing something new to the hospitality industry in Halifax whilst still providing the same friendly, welcoming atmosphere we have done for the last 10 years.”

Work will begin on Monday, January 30, with the pub temporarily closing on Sunday, January 29 until Thursday, February 9, re-opening on Friday, February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Manager of Amber Taverns, Mark Wass, said: “We are passionate about our public houses and the communities that they serve.

“We have a great team headed by our operator Paige Carter, who is currently recruiting for various roles at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bow Legged With Brass in Halifax town centre

"All current staff have been recruited from the local area and will under go an extensive training programme along with the new recruits to ensure the highest quality customer service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bow Legged With Brass in Halifax town centre