Halifax town centre pub shortlisted for community award

The Duke of Wellington in Halifax has been shortlisted for PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of Wellington was nominated by Kate Dearden, the Labour MP for Halifax, for the UK Community Sustainability Hero category.

The Community Sustainability Hero Award recognises pubs which go above and beyond to protect the environment locally. This includes pubs that work hard to offer sustainable solutions for its community and use innovative ways to support the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other pubs, The Three Moles in West Sussex and The George in Derbyshire, have also been shortlisted and will be the pub’s competition at the awards evening.

Duke of Wellington pub

The pub which is part of Mitchells and Butlers was shortlisted for its work with Fareshare to redistribute surplus food into the community and for its 100% renewable electricity operations.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 4 March and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Kate said: “I am delighted that, after nominating them for the ‘Community Sustainability Hero UK’ award, the Duke of Wellington has reached the final of the PubAid awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Duke of Wellington was amongst a number of local pubs that I nominated, as part of this important event to recognise the contributions our pubs make to our local community.

“I believe they deserve this award, because of the important work that the Duke of Wellington and its parent company Mitchell's & Butlers, are undertaking, to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2030 and reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

"Already Mitchell's & Butlers work with Fareshare to redistribute surplus food to communities who need it, and power their restaurants and pubs with 100 per cent renewable electricity. These actions make a big difference locally, and it is exactly this kind of innovation and leadership that we need to protect our local environment.

“I very much hope they win this award, and look forward to hopefully welcoming representatives from the Duke of Wellington to Parliament for the final.”