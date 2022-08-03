Halifax town centre pub to host first music festival later this month

The Old Cock Inn, in Halifax town centre, will host the free event on August 13 and 14.

It will feature 11 acts over the two days, and Calderdale Council have given the pub permission to use the adjacent street for the weekend.

The event will feature a large stage, outside bars and food stalls.

Old Cock Inn, Halifax

Owner Mark Gledhill said: "Hopefully will be first of many such events.

"We were hoping the name would gather a little bit of traction.

"We had few ideas with names, we weren't sure if 'Old Cock Fest' was better, but it actually sounded worse to us.

"But it's just a bit of fun.

"We're hoping it will kick off regular live music for us."