Halifax town centre shop empty for 16 months soon to be open again

A shop space in Halifax town centre which has been shut for over a year will soon be back in use.

The premises in The Woolshops has been empty since the end of January 2024 when The Makeup Club closed.

But now signs have gone up announcing a new tenant – Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The new charity shop is in need of volunteers and donations, according to the signs.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has several other shops, including in Heckmondwike, Skipton and Leeds.