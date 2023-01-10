Halifax town centre shop to be closed until next month after court hearing brought by West Yorkshire Police

The Courier reported last month that drugs, a child ending up in A and E after being sold alcohol and a baseball bat attack led to Immy G’s in George Square losing its drink licence.

Calderdale councillors agreed to revoke the premises licence – required to be able to sell alcohol - after West Yorkshire Police had called for the licence to be removed following a string of incidents involving the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, January 5, there was a further hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court where evidence relating to a closure request was presented by West Yorkshire Police.

Inspector Graham, from Halifax NPT, is pictured securing a copy of the closure notice, to the store front.

As a result of the evidence presented, the court was satisfied that:

• A person has engaged or is likely to engage in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour on the premises

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The use of the premises has resulted or is likely to result in serious nuisance to members of the public

• There has been or is likely to be disorder near to those premises or associated with the use of those premises and

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop in Halifax town centre

• The order is necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance, or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure order is in force until 11.59pm on February 4.

West Yorkshire Police say it is anticipated that the closure of the premises will have a long-term impact on reducing the levels of anti-social, disorderly and criminal behaviour associated with the premises and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad