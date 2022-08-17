Halifax town centre store to shut
A jewellers with shops across the country is closing its Halifax town centre store.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:28 pm
H Samuel, on Crown Street, is shutting after several years in Halifax.
When is closes, the nearest stores to Halifax will be in Bradford and Huddersfield.
The Courier has approached H Samuel for a comment and a closing date.
We reported in June how Tesco Express on Market Street is also to shut, with Tesco thought to be hoping to open a new store on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.