Halifax town centre store to shut

A jewellers with shops across the country is closing its Halifax town centre store.

By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:28 pm

H Samuel, on Crown Street, is shutting after several years in Halifax.

When is closes, the nearest stores to Halifax will be in Bradford and Huddersfield.

The Courier has approached H Samuel for a comment and a closing date.

H Samuel on Crown Street in Halifax

We reported in June how Tesco Express on Market Street is also to shut, with Tesco thought to be hoping to open a new store on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.

