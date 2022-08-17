Halifax town centre store to shut

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

H Samuel, on Crown Street, is shutting after several years in Halifax.

When is closes, the nearest stores to Halifax will be in Bradford and Huddersfield.

The Courier has approached H Samuel for a comment and a closing date.

H Samuel on Crown Street in Halifax

