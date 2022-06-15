Halifax town centre Tesco to shut

The store on Market Street will shut "later this year", says the supermarket.

It adds it is working on plans for a new Express store nearby.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Halifax Market Street Express store later this year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tesco store on Market Street

"We serve a fantastic community in Halifax and remain committed to the town with our Aachen Road Superstore, School Lane Express store and we are working on plans for a new Express store nearby.