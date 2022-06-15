Halifax town centre Tesco to shut

The store on Market Street will shut "later this year", says the supermarket.
It adds it is working on plans for a new Express store nearby.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Halifax Market Street Express store later this year.
"We serve a fantastic community in Halifax and remain committed to the town with our Aachen Road Superstore, School Lane Express store and we are working on plans for a new Express store nearby.
“Our priority over the coming months is to support our colleagues that are affected. Wherever possible we will offer them alternative jobs within Tesco.”