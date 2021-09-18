Halifax travel agents reveal popular holiday destinations as they return to the high street

Store Manager, Hannah Dupuy, and her experienced team of four, welcomed customers into their store at Woolshops after 18 months of working from home.

“Having the opportunity to engage with our customers face-to-face gives them increased confidence to travel as they know they have someone in front of them that they can trust and rely on," she said.

"People have been waiting to live out their holiday dreams, and with the summer season passed, the time is now to make up for what is left of 2021.

Barrhead Travel at Woolshops Shopping Centre

“Holidaymakers – particularly families – are looking for something familiar for their first post-pandemic holiday.”

The Barrhead Travel branch have reported that the Canaries, Balearics and Greek Islands are the top picks for 2021 amongst Halifax locals.

Long-hauls destinations and cruise sailings being firm-favourites for 2022, particularly with Canada now being an option for UK travellers.

Hannah said that customer safety and peace of mind remains the number one priority and agency’s Stress-Free Guarantee policy has received positive feedback from returning holidaymakers.