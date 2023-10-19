Halifax wedding venues: Halifax's historic Holdsworth House named Yorkshire's best wedding venue
Holdsworth House was picked to top the Town and City Wedding Venue category of the North of England Wedding Awards.
The hotel’s general manager Chris Meehan said: "We are absolutely thrilled to win the Best Wedding Venue award. The North of England Wedding Awards is one of the most highly regarded accolades in the wedding industry and there were 15 fantastic venues from across the region who made the final.
“Couples looking for a wedding venue can be super confident in our levels of service, dedication and attention to detail.
"The award is a testament to the hard work of our entire hotel team.
"We take great pride in making each wedding truly magical and we’re completely committed in aiming for every couple's big day to exceed expectations."
The award is the second win in a month for the hotel, with Holdsworth House’s owners recently picking up a Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2023 Business for Calderdale Awards.
Holdsworth House has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards, whose winners will be announced at a glittering event in Newcastle on November 6.
Chris has also given his advice for prospective brides and grooms: “When you’re considering any wedding venue, you should definitely go and see it.
"Usually, I find couples decide within the first few minutes – it’s true what they say, first impressions last!
"Many couples visit us after having received a plethora of wedding packs and printed information from a variety of venues but nothing beats just going and talking to an experienced team.”