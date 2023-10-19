A picturesque Halifax hotel and restaurant has been named Yorkshire’s best wedding venue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holdsworth House was picked to top the Town and City Wedding Venue category of the North of England Wedding Awards.

The hotel’s general manager Chris Meehan said: "We are absolutely thrilled to win the Best Wedding Venue award. The North of England Wedding Awards is one of the most highly regarded accolades in the wedding industry and there were 15 fantastic venues from across the region who made the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Couples looking for a wedding venue can be super confident in our levels of service, dedication and attention to detail.

Holdsworth House has been picked best wedding venue in Yorkshire

"The award is a testament to the hard work of our entire hotel team.

"We take great pride in making each wedding truly magical and we’re completely committed in aiming for every couple's big day to exceed expectations."

The award is the second win in a month for the hotel, with Holdsworth House’s owners recently picking up a Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2023 Business for Calderdale Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holdsworth House has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards, whose winners will be announced at a glittering event in Newcastle on November 6.

The hotel was picked from scores of others

Chris has also given his advice for prospective brides and grooms: “When you’re considering any wedding venue, you should definitely go and see it.

"Usually, I find couples decide within the first few minutes – it’s true what they say, first impressions last!