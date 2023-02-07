Halifax yoga business springs into new year with celebration event marking 10 years in business

Adeles Yoga was founded by yoga teacher and wellbeing expert, Adele Wills, in 2012. First offering local yoga classes, the business has since expanded to provide a range of wellbeing initiatives in West Yorkshire and beyond.

The celebration event was held last month at Sotapanna Wellbeing Hub and featured a cacao ceremony, tarot readings and a sound bath. 50 current and former yoga students were in attendance to enjoy the event and share reflections and gratitude.

Adele Wills, business owner, said: “It was just fantastic to gather students new and old to celebrate the wonderful community we’ve built together. I can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years since I first packed my car boot to the rafters with mats, blankets, eye pillows and hoped people would turn up! I’m so grateful they did as I’ve been able to forge the most amazing relationships.

Yoga business springs into new year with celebration event

Since I started out, I’ve had my two children, rode the storms of the pandemic with online Zoom yoga and expanded what I offer to include an on-demand video library, 1:1 tuition, deep dive workshops and more. It really did mean the world to me to have so many of students at my celebration event to toast this journey – with all its ups, downs and everything in between!”

2023 looks set to be another exciting year for Adeles Yoga with lots of new wellbeing projects in the pipeline including a relaxation course, guided journaling course and reiki training.

Adele also plans to launch a book to help people to take positive steps to better look after themselves and their body. Based on her popular ‘Love Your Body’ course, the book will include a range of tools and techniques to support health and wellbeing.

Adele said: “I’ve been running the Love Your Body course for a year now and I really do feel like it’s been a game-changer. It tackles health and wellbeing in a more natural, holistic and sustainable way. I’m really excited to be able to bring this to an even wider audience when I launch the book.”