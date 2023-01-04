Halifax's Acapulco bucking the trend of nightclub closures as it embarks on another year in business

It was reported earlier this week that a third of nightclubs in the UK have closed since the Covid pandemic.

But Acapulco owner Simon Jackson says they are surviving due to being able to tailor their offering to what people in Halifax want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the reason the Acapulco has survived where most others have fallen is due partially to the fact it’s a locally run business and we understand the people of Halifax," he said.

The Acapulco in Halifax

"We are not like the big players who open and close every few years, only putting profit first to the shareholders.

"This is a club that the management team enjoy going to work in, having fun and to make others happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been jokingly called the Disney of Halifax over the years and I guess there's a little truth behind that.

"It is a place people come for a little fun and escapism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Acapulco in Halifax

"There's nothing better to put on an Acca t-shirt and sing I Will Survive at the top of your voice after the Covid lockdown. In fact for some that’s exactly what was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Halloween, around 60 or 70 per cent got into their fancy dress outfits to get that feel good feeling.

"And this Christmas and new year was no exception either, we had many people from surrounding towns making the trip over to Halifax as it’s still known to be the town to visit for a great night life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Halifax is one of the few towns to hold the purple flag, an award set out by government to show a high level of safety in the clubs and town centre."

The Acapulco in Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a busy Christmas and new year period for the nightclub, with revellers flocking there for some festive fun.

"We opened every night during Christmas and we made it snow every night too - the customers loved it," said Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think the staff thought the same as we have to sweep it up at the end of our shift!

"And new year's was a sell out with possibly the best atmosphere in any club for miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On top of that we are convinced it also helps draw people to this town of ours and onto other businesses, pubs, clubs, restaurants and taxi companies, so we do feel a little pleased to be the longest running night club in the country.

"We've been running for six decades and it has been a fantastic Christmas and new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had long queues outside the club 45 minutes before we were due to open, which was great to see after the come back from Covid-19, so it was a great end for 2022.

"We'd like to thank all our revellers and we welcome you all into 2023 - let’s keep the Acca going for the night-time economy!"And the club has plenty of plans already in place for another busy year ahead."Well, we can’t say too much but there will be a beach party where we bring in tonnes of sand and props," said Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Accafest is always popular at The Acapulco.

"We do have a few things up our sleeves that will literally put us on the map. and with fuel and energy prices going through the roof we still aim to give some great discounts throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad