Halifax's Galatic Golf teases 'new leisure attraction for 2024'
A sign has gone up at Galatic Golf, on Horton Street, saying the new facility is coming in 2024.
In the meantime, the space-themed miniature golf centre – with two 18-hole courses – and cafe is open as usual.
The sign reads: “Galatic Golf is open as normal. New leisure attraction coming to Galatic Golf in 2024.”
Galatic Golf is owned by the same family who run Electric Bowl, on Commercial Street in Halifax – brothers Paul, Michael, George and Tony Ioannou.
The bowling alley and snooker club was founded by Antonis and Jackie Ioannou and the couple’s legacy has been continued by their four sons.