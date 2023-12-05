Halifax town centre is soon getting a new leisure attraction.

A sign has gone up at Galatic Golf, on Horton Street, saying the new facility is coming in 2024.

In the meantime, the space-themed miniature golf centre – with two 18-hole courses – and cafe is open as usual.

Galatic Golf om Horton Street in Halifax

Galatic Golf is owned by the same family who run Electric Bowl, on Commercial Street in Halifax – brothers Paul, Michael, George and Tony Ioannou.