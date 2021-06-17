Halifax's mammoth sausage roll celebrates its first birthday ahead of Father's Day

A sausage roll being sold in Halifax and is believed to biggest on in the UK will celebrate its first birthday ahead of Father's Day.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 7:00 pm

The snack stands at 1½ft long and weighs almost three pounds.

Dubbed The King, it is ten times the weight of the average sausage roll.

Baker Claudia Ciobanu, 22, has tried one. She said: "It's very heavy. You need to use both hands to pick it up but it's absolutely delicious. I had one for lunch with my colleagues and we had to share it out it was so big.

The huge sausage roll being sold in Halifax

It costs £19.99 — down from £34.99 — from Prestige Hampers based at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax

Each sausage roll is made with all-butter pastry and packed with pork shoulder, herbs and seasonings — and contains an eye watering 3,200 calories.

That compares to 481 calories in a standard sausage roll.

Mohammed Khan, from Halifax-based Prestige Hampers, said: "With shops shut in the midst of the lockdown, and many people craving a delicious sausage roll, we decided to create a beast that stands at 19in long and weighing in at a mighty 2.8lb! A year on, it's safe to say we still hold the title as the biggest sausage roll for consumers to buy."

Halifax