Halifax's mammoth sausage roll celebrates its first birthday ahead of Father's Day
A sausage roll being sold in Halifax and is believed to biggest on in the UK will celebrate its first birthday ahead of Father's Day.
The snack stands at 1½ft long and weighs almost three pounds.
Dubbed The King, it is ten times the weight of the average sausage roll.
Baker Claudia Ciobanu, 22, has tried one. She said: "It's very heavy. You need to use both hands to pick it up but it's absolutely delicious. I had one for lunch with my colleagues and we had to share it out it was so big.
It costs £19.99 — down from £34.99 — from Prestige Hampers based at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax
Each sausage roll is made with all-butter pastry and packed with pork shoulder, herbs and seasonings — and contains an eye watering 3,200 calories.
That compares to 481 calories in a standard sausage roll.
Mohammed Khan, from Halifax-based Prestige Hampers, said: "With shops shut in the midst of the lockdown, and many people craving a delicious sausage roll, we decided to create a beast that stands at 19in long and weighing in at a mighty 2.8lb! A year on, it's safe to say we still hold the title as the biggest sausage roll for consumers to buy."