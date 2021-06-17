Halifax's mammoth sausage roll celebrates its first birthday ahead of Father's Day

The snack stands at 1½ft long and weighs almost three pounds.

Dubbed The King, it is ten times the weight of the average sausage roll.

Baker Claudia Ciobanu, 22, has tried one. She said: "It's very heavy. You need to use both hands to pick it up but it's absolutely delicious. I had one for lunch with my colleagues and we had to share it out it was so big.

The huge sausage roll being sold in Halifax

It costs £19.99 — down from £34.99 — from Prestige Hampers based at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax

Each sausage roll is made with all-butter pastry and packed with pork shoulder, herbs and seasonings — and contains an eye watering 3,200 calories.

That compares to 481 calories in a standard sausage roll.