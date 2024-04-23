Halifax's Mecca Bingo site sold at auction for £100,000 more than the asking price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Courier reported last year that the property on the corner of Broad Street and Orange Street – on the edge of Halifax town centre – was on the market for £150,000.

According to the listing by estate agent Savills, the building went up for auction in December and sold for £256,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listing described the property as “suitable for redevelopment to provide alternative uses, including residential”.

Halifax's Mecca Bingo shut in 2022

But no planning application for a change of use or demolishment of the building is understood to have been submitted as yet.

Mecca Bingo shut its Halifax branch in August 2022.

Savills described the premises as having “an impressive, art deco-style, entrance which leads through to the main hall to the rear” and occupying “a prominent corner site in central Halifax”.