Halifax's Mecca Bingo site sold at auction for £100,000 more than the asking price
The Courier reported last year that the property on the corner of Broad Street and Orange Street – on the edge of Halifax town centre – was on the market for £150,000.
According to the listing by estate agent Savills, the building went up for auction in December and sold for £256,000.
The listing described the property as “suitable for redevelopment to provide alternative uses, including residential”.
But no planning application for a change of use or demolishment of the building is understood to have been submitted as yet.
Mecca Bingo shut its Halifax branch in August 2022.
Savills described the premises as having “an impressive, art deco-style, entrance which leads through to the main hall to the rear” and occupying “a prominent corner site in central Halifax”.
Its listing also said: “The immediate area has seen significant investment, most notably the development of a Premier Inn Hotel and a mixed use leisure scheme.”
