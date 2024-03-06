Halifax's Piece Hall may shut one of its eateries as rising costs continue to hit hospitality industry
The historic venue – which runs four eateries – says tough economic conditions for the hospitality and events industry mean it is having to consider the closure.
The Piece Hall Trust runs The Astronomer, The Trading Rooms, Blondin’s and The Deli.
Money made from these businesses is re-invested into the upkeep of the Grade I listed building.
A spokesperson for The Piece Hall said: “Prevailing economic conditions significantly affecting the entire hospitality and events industry mean The Piece Hall Trust is considering closing one of its outlets.
"This means it will be necessary to recalibrate costs across the trust.”
Since reopening in 2017, The Piece Hall – the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world and free to enter for all – has added nearly £10.2 million to the local economy on average each year.
It told Calderdale Council last year that, in the face of riding operating costs, it needed ongoing investment to sustain its activities and contribution to the borough’s culture and economy.
Earlier this year, pub and restaurant owners in Calderdale told the Courier how times were tough and were warning that closures in the area were on the cards.
Businesses throughout the borough are being squeezed by increasing costs due to rising inflation and a reduction in revenue due to the cost-of-living crisis.
This summer the venue will host its biggest summer of music yet, with more concerts than any other year.
Headliners confirmed so far include Blondie, Rick Astley, McFly and many more.