Halifax’s True North named in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide as it wins a 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

True North at Dean Clough, Halifax.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, True North stood out by continuously delighting customers.

Executive Director Sarah Horsley said: “We are absolutely chuffed to receive this award. It’s a reflection of the consistent 5* reviews we receive and really is testament to all the hard work that goes into the quality of both the food and the service that our customers love.

"After a very challenging 18 months, this news couldn’t have made us smile more.

"Throughout the recent tough times, we’ve received such fantastic support from our customers and we really want to thank them. It’s their contribution and feedback too that have helped put us on the path to this great achievement.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety.