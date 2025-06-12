Halifax’s Victoria Mills development announced as fully let

Victoria Mills, a mixed retail, leisure and commercial development in Halifax, is now fully occupied following the completion of the final lettings at the site.

Located on Stainland Road and approximately 34,000 sq ft in size, Victoria Mills was formerly a cotton mill prior to being redeveloped.

West Yorkshire-based commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton has advised on all of the lettings at the development.

Occupiers at Victoria Mills includes Tesco Express, energy firms YES Energy Solutions and Sureserve, along with hospitality venues Vine Wine Bar, Cinnamon Lounge and The Cakery.

Victoria Mills is located between Halifax and Elland, with excellent access to the motorway network via the new connections to the A629 and then to junction 24 of the M62.

Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “Victoria Mills has proven hugely popular with businesses looking for space in the Halifax area, thanks to its strategic location and the exceptional refurbishment of the building.

“The site has been redeveloped from its industrial heritage to a thriving retail, office and hospitality development where occupiers are primed for growth.

“Victoria Mills has created a new business community in Halifax and it has been great to advise on the development’s lettings and welcome all the occupiers to their new home.