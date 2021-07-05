Hanson Plywood honoured to host the Indonesian Ambassador to the UK

Led by Indonesian Ambassador to the UK, H.E. Desra Percaya, the delegation showed a very keen interest in the operations at Hanson and how the business specializes in high quality, high value Indonesian plywood.

During his visit, the Ambassador reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between Indonesia and the UK.

“We should seize the momentum of the implementation of UK-Indonesia FLEGT-VPA by seeking creative ways to increase supply sustainability of legal and sustainable timber products from Indonesia and ensure that such high-quality timbers remain as the critical part of the UK industry’s supply chain,” he said.

“Co-operation should be intensified to add more value to Indonesia’s FLEGT certified timber products and to replicate a similar mechanism with other forest and agriculture commodities. A holistic approach which involves all relevant stakeholders is indispensable. Business and industry associations, as well as consumers and NGOs, play a critical role in shaping perspective and demand, while governments and parliaments from both countries could provide regulatory and market incentives support as stated in the UK-Indonesia FLEGT-VPA.”