Happy Valley the 'cherry on the creative cake' in attracting tourism to the Calder Valley

The third series of the drama is being screened on Sunday nights on BBC One, and is the latest in a long line of TV shows to be filmed in Calderdale.

Like Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley is written by Sally Wainwright, whose shows have helped to put the borough on the map and increase tourism to the area.

Eric Broug, 56, has owned his homeware and gift shop in Hebden Bridge for two-and-a-half years

Actress Sarah Lancashire, in her role as police Sgt Catherine Cawood, who will star in the third and final series of Sally Wainwright's hit TV drama Happy Valley, set and filmed around Halifax and Calderdale.

"People from far away see Happy Valley and they think 'we should go to Hebden Bridge or Calderdale' and see these locations," he said.

"And in Hebden Bridge they see nice shops, nice cafes and end up having a nicer time than maybe they expected.

"Hebden Bridge is unique in that way and lots of different things to offer.

"It's not just about what you see on TV, it's also about seeing all these independent shops and cafes.

Filming for Happy Valley

"I think it's very positive because people who come here will be telling their friends or work colleagues the next day.

"It's not just on TV in the UK, like with Gentleman Jack.

"In the summer we had people from the US here just because of that, and I'm sure it will be the same with Happy Valley.

"Everyone is saying it's the best thing on TV at the moment, it's really well written and acted.

Filming for Happy Valley, with Sarah Lancashire.

"It's exciting when you see the film crews in the centre of town.

"It's not an underground show any more at all, so many people are taking notice of it and that will only add to people coming to check out Calderdale.

"It's a serious storyline of course, and a bit grim, but that's what people expect from that kind of TV show.

"But the locations are brilliant. I watch it and I'm always trying to see if there's bits I recognise."

Gig Nilavongse at the The Golden Lion, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, runs the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden and the Cross Inn at Heptonstall.

"I don’t see one thing being solely responsible for drawing in tourism to the Calder Valley," she said.

"It’s a combination of things that all marry up. We have our backdrop, linking all of our towns together through its landscape, industrial landmarks and its wildlife.

"Our working class heritage connections - history of the coiners, Tod moor geology trail, Shibden estate - but yes, more present is the work that Sally Wainwright has brought to us with Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and the walks around the stories locations.

"This for me just puts a nice cherry on the creative cake that our valley does so well through its festivals, art and music scene.

"Everyone who books a room is intrigued by something completely different in this valley.

"You might arrive to experience one thing but end up leaving experiencing something you’ve never ever dreamed of."

Roger Benn, co-chair of Hebden Royd Business Forum and owner of Benchmark Travel, said: "There is no doubt that programmes like Happy Valley that are filmed in the Calder Valley, show to a vast audience just how beautiful, interesting and quirky places like Hebden Bridge and its surrounding areas are.

"Naturally many then want to visit and see it for themselves and there's no doubt that these visitor numbers are responsible for the growth in Airbnb's in the area. These visitors also help support the booming hospitality sector with new cafes and bars continuing to open up."

However, Roger says there is a downside to the story.

"Such success in the town has meant rents and rates are higher than the norm, making new start-ups difficult and businesses not connected with tourism but more reliant on regular local trade are struggling, as their custom is being driven elsewhere because of the visitor numbers causing lack of parking and other crowd related issues," he said.

"This is on top of Hebden Bridge getting a reputation for being a weekend drinking venue, which will definitely need to be controlled in some way soon before it gets too out of hand."The Forum tries to represent the views of all the businesses in HX7 and wants them all to prosper, however the growth of one sector shouldn't automatically mean the decline of another. The needs of the local people who live in the area are just as important as the push to increase visitor growth and we should all work together to that end."

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Happy Valley, along with Sally Wainwright’s other shows filmed in Calderdale have, without a doubt, helped to put our borough on the national and international map.

“Sally so passionately champions Calderdale and has showcased its beauty around the world. Our stunning natural landscape portrayed in Happy Valley has inspired visitors to come and experience our vibrant towns and villages for themselves.“All of Sally’s series filmed in the area have had outstanding impacts on tourism and the local economy. Gentleman Jack trebled visitors to Shibden Hall, Anne Lister’s historic home, and brought millions of pounds into our economy. Local businesses, museums, hotels, events and attractions reported an increase in income, and there was significant growth in the number of international visitors as a result of Gentleman Jack. We look forward to the impact that productions including the third series of Happy Valley and The Gallows Pole will have on Calderdale.

“We’re thrilled that a wide variety of major productions have been filmed in Calderdale in recent years. We’ve seen a huge increase in requests from production companies and location managers, and we’re working hard to harness the borough’s growing profile as a filming destination.

“Calderdale is known for its distinctive landscape, architecture and heritage, and when these are showcased on screen they become stars of the show, just like the characters.

“We also have fantastically talented Council teams who work around the clock to make filming run as smoothly as possible, including our filming team who always pull out all the stops to accommodate requests. We’re an accredited Film Friendly place with a can-do and resilient attitude, plus a dedicated filming website, www.filmcalderdale.co.uk, and this has led to good word of mouth within the industry.

