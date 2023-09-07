Watch more videos on Shots!

Pints will be pulled at The Hare and Hounds, on Burnley Road in Todmorden, once more from Friday, September 29.

The pub, which was originally built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, is also planning a “family relaunch day” on Saturday, September 30.

On its Facebook page, the new team are promising the pub will be “everything you could want in a country pub and restaurant”.

