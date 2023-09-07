News you can trust since 1853
Hare and Hounds: Opening date for Calderdale pub that was once a 17th century farmhouse

A Calderdale pub is reopening.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Pints will be pulled at The Hare and Hounds, on Burnley Road in Todmorden, once more from Friday, September 29.

The pub, which was originally built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, is also planning a “family relaunch day” on Saturday, September 30.

On its Facebook page, the new team are promising the pub will be “everything you could want in a country pub and restaurant”.

They added they have been inundated with CVs are are currently interviewing potential staff.

