Haroon Rashid acquires Pivotal Marketing - a major win for Calderdale businesses
“This acquisition is a huge success story for Calderdale,” said Rashid. “Pivotal Marketing has a strong reputation for helping local businesses grow, and bringing them into the HAR Group strengthens our mission to support even more companies with expert website design, and business strategy.”
Phil Hatfield said: "After 25 incredible years building Pivotal Marketing, my priority in this sale was ensuring that both our clients and employees continue to receive the first-class service they deserve.
"From the beginning, my mission has always been to help businesses grow by delivering websites that truly add value — combining great design with strong SEO to drive real results. I'm confident that this transition will carry that vision forward."
With this move, the HAR Group is now firmly positioned as one of West Yorkshire’s most capable teams in the digital space, offering a full suite of services — from web design to business coaching. The HAR Group will continue to invest in local talent, partnerships, and innovation to support the business community in Halifax, Calderdale, and beyond.
About HAR Group
The HAR Group is the umbrella for a growing group of companies led by Haroon Rashid. It includes:
- Digital Renovators – a leading web design agency based in Halifax
- Business Fixer – coaching and training for ambitious business owners
- Pivotal Marketing – now part of the group, bringing high-quality website expertise to the fold