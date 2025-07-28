Haroon Rashid acquires Pivotal Marketing - a major win for Calderdale businesses

Digital marketing in Calderdale just got a major boost. Local Halifax entrepreneur Haroon Rashid, owner of Digital Renovators and Business Fixer, has officially acquired Pivotal Marketing, one of Halifax’s most respected web design agencies. The acquisition sees Pivotal become part of the HAR Group, an expanding portfolio of businesses focused on delivering exceptional digital solutions for SMEs across the region.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This acquisition is a huge success story for Calderdale,” said Rashid. “Pivotal Marketing has a strong reputation for helping local businesses grow, and bringing them into the HAR Group strengthens our mission to support even more companies with expert website design, and business strategy.”

Phil Hatfield said: "After 25 incredible years building Pivotal Marketing, my priority in this sale was ensuring that both our clients and employees continue to receive the first-class service they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the beginning, my mission has always been to help businesses grow by delivering websites that truly add value — combining great design with strong SEO to drive real results. I'm confident that this transition will carry that vision forward."

Haroon Rashid and Phil Hatfield

With this move, the HAR Group is now firmly positioned as one of West Yorkshire’s most capable teams in the digital space, offering a full suite of services — from web design to business coaching. The HAR Group will continue to invest in local talent, partnerships, and innovation to support the business community in Halifax, Calderdale, and beyond.

About HAR Group

The HAR Group is the umbrella for a growing group of companies led by Haroon Rashid. It includes:

Digital Renovators – a leading web design agency based in Halifax

– a leading web design agency based in Halifax Business Fixer – coaching and training for ambitious business owners

– coaching and training for ambitious business owners Pivotal Marketing – now part of the group, bringing high-quality website expertise to the fold