Harveys of Halifax has chosen Invictus Wellbeing as its charity partner for 2023 and beyond.

As a corporate partner, children of Harveys staff and workers aged 25 and under are offered wellbeing support by the charity.

Managing director of the store Tracy Harvery said: “Harveys are delighted to be joining forces with Invictus Wellbeing.

Managing Director of Harveys of Halifax Tracy Harvey with founder and president of Invictus Wellbeing Chris Georgiou

"They have such a great reputation for delivering much needed mental health support for young people in our area.”

Tracy has also agreed to join Invictus Wellbeing as a trustee.

Invictus founder and president Chris Georgiou said: “Tracy will be a massive asset to the charitable foundation and her wealth of experience in the business world will further enhance the combined skill set of our existing board of trustees.”

