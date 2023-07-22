News you can trust since 1853
Harveys of Halifax: Famous Halifax store teams up with charity that supports young people's mental health

An iconic Halifax store is backing a charity which supports young people with their wellbeing and mental health.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

Harveys of Halifax has chosen Invictus Wellbeing as its charity partner for 2023 and beyond.

As a corporate partner, children of Harveys staff and workers aged 25 and under are offered wellbeing support by the charity.

Managing director of the store Tracy Harvery said: “Harveys are delighted to be joining forces with Invictus Wellbeing.

Managing Director of Harveys of Halifax Tracy Harvey with founder and president of Invictus Wellbeing Chris GeorgiouManaging Director of Harveys of Halifax Tracy Harvey with founder and president of Invictus Wellbeing Chris Georgiou
Managing Director of Harveys of Halifax Tracy Harvey with founder and president of Invictus Wellbeing Chris Georgiou
"They have such a great reputation for delivering much needed mental health support for young people in our area.”

Tracy has also agreed to join Invictus Wellbeing as a trustee.

Invictus founder and president Chris Georgiou said: “Tracy will be a massive asset to the charitable foundation and her wealth of experience in the business world will further enhance the combined skill set of our existing board of trustees.”

For more details about Invictus Wellbeing, the support it offers and how to become a corporate partner, call 01422730015, or visit https://www.invictuswellbeing.com.

