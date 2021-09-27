Hattrick of client wins for Brighouse-based PR, social and content specialist Faith

The Faith PR team at the company’s headquarters, Vulcan House.

The Brighouse-based communications agency was handed the brief to deliver an integrated PR, content and social media campaign for A-SAFE to improve industry safety standards and change perceptions around the impact of workplace accidents.

The UK campaign launched this week and will be rolled out across multiple A-SAFE territories from Mexico to the UAE. It features real-life amputee Lisa Ramos, who shares her experiences of the devastating impact a workplace accident had on her life.

A-SAFE has been setting the global standard in workplace safety for almost two decades and is a pioneer for driving real change in the industry. From warehouses, cold storage and manufacturing facilities to car parks and airports, the manufacturer provides rigorously tested and certified industrial impact protection for a range of specialist applications.

Head of international marketing at A-SAFE Sharon Hendry said: “We were impressed with Faith’s extensive B2B client experience – the team will provide us with a wealth of strategic advice, PR and social media knowledge. We’re excited about launching our workplace safety campaign with Faith PR on board.”

Faith will also provide media relations, content creation and website management the Keep Me Posted campaign, that fights for the public’s right to receive paper bills and statements without being charged extra.

Keep Me Posted launched in July 2013 and is chaired by Judith Donovan CBE. It partners with representatives of more than 125 concerned organisations across the UK including Age UK, the Countryside Alliance, Scope, Mencap, the Institute of Consumer Affairs and Money saving expert.com.

The group campaigns against the current trend for organisations increasingly switching customers to digital transactions and charging customers extra for paper communications, arguing that this is not always preferable or suitable for a large proportion of UK consumers.

Judith said: “Telecoms providers are charging people money just to receive their bills and statements on paper rather than in a digital format, which leaves people paying extra just because they are unable or reluctant to move to online accounts. We know the team at Faith will deliver excellent results on ensuring this important campaign message gets heard.”

And social activist and entrepreneur Adam Bradford has agreed a retainer contract with Faith to underpin his future ambitions following the recent sale of his BetProtect app.

Bradford developed BetProtect along with his father David, after David’s own battle with gambling addiction ultimately led to him being imprisoned for fraud.

The app, designed to help at-risk gamblers, was sold to industry-leading compliance specialist Crucial Compliance, who will oversee its roll out to millions of players. Bradford will now dedicate more time to his social activism work.

He has enlisted the services of Faith to help him more effectively connect to ongoing national conversations around entrepreneurship and investment, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for young people.

He commented: “The sale of the BetProtect app marked another major milestone in my career and drew a significant chapter of my life to a close. Now, as I turn my attentions to the next chapter, I am delighted to be building this relationship with Faith. I will be working closely with the team so that I can add my voice to important national conversations and continue to lobby for change and create opportunities in business for more young people.”

Stefanie Hopkins, founder and managing director of Faith, said she was delighted to welcome A-SAFE, Adam Bradford and Keep Me Posted to the client portfolio: “Being appointed by organisations and individuals with a national and international reach demonstrates the continued confidence of businesses to invest in their PR and social media activity.