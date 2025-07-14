Have your say on the future of the Chamber

MY Chamber is inviting members and the wider West Yorkshire business community to help shape its next chapter - by sharing what they need, what matters most, and what they want their Chamber to stand for.

Recognising that the business landscape is changing, shaped by new technology, AI, automation, shifts in trade, and evolving working patterns, MY Chamber is changing with it.

The organisation has rebranded from the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to MY Chamber, placing a renewed focus on people, collaboration and connection across businesses of all sizes, from micro to large employers.

After more than a decade of service, Managing Director Martin Hathaway has stepped down from his role. Chairperson of the Board Tim Welton will be stepping down in due course, following the completion of his term after nearly nine years of dedicated service.

The Chamber is now seeking new board members, including a future Chairperson, to help steer this next chapter with fresh ideas, energy and insight.

Tim said: “Many of our members are micro or small businesses. Sometimes, just one to three people who may not directly employ, but whose role in larger projects and collaboration is crucial to regional growth.

“We also know that medium and larger employers across the region are facing their own challenges from innovation and skills to sustainability and supply chains.

“We want MY Chamber to reflect the real needs of the businesses we serve, and that starts with listening.”

MY Chamber has chosen to step away from the national British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) network to place even greater emphasis on regional priorities, local collaboration, and community impact.

With over 400 active members and 37 new businesses joining in recent months, momentum is growing. The Chamber is keen to build on that energy by listening to its network and welcoming more voices to the table.

MY Chamber continues to work closely with regional partners, including the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Department for Business and Trade, and local authorities in its core districts, including Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Together, they are developing initiatives and projects that support key cluster action plans aligned with the Local Growth Plan. These focus areas include the green economy, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, skills development and the continued success of MY Network and MY Export.

A new board is being formed. Members and the business community are invited to share their views on what the Chamber could and should be.

You can join MY Chamber for their Summer Social at Bradley Wood Activity Centre, Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, on Friday 1 August, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

With member stands, interactive games, and plans in the pipeline for activities such as axe throwing and rope challenges, it promises to be a relaxed place to connect, collaborate and have fun.

“MY Chamber is, and always has been, about people,” said Tim. “When we come together, we move forward.”