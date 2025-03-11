HC-One’s Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead shortlisted as finalist for Care Home Catering Awards 2025

HC-One’s Executive Chef and Nutrition and Hydration Lead, Chris Bonner, who is from Halifax, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Above & Beyond Special Award’ category by the judging panel at the Care Home Catering Awards 2025.

The Care Home Catering Awards offer the chance for members to nominate the unsung talented chefs and catering team heroes within their organisation. The awards are committed to celebrating organisations, teams and individuals for their outstanding work, dedication, innovation and quality to care homes across the UK.

Chris has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Above & Beyond Special Award’ as his nomination stood out from the crowd for his exceptional dedication to improving the nutritional wellbeing of elderly and vulnerable individuals living in a residential care setting.

Chris goes above and beyond in his role, ensuring that residents receive nutritious, high-quality meals that cater to their dietary needs while upholding dignity and choice. His initiatives have not only improved meal quality but have also fostered a culture of respect, engagement, and continuous improvement within HC-One.

Chris has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the nutritional wellbeing of elderly and vulnerable individuals in a residential care setting. His exceptional leadership, dedication, and innovative approaches have significantly enhanced the quality of dining experiences and overall care standards across HC-One’s care homes.

In 2024, Chris led the renewal of HC-One's five-year partnership with EF-Group, securing a contract that enhanced food quality, variety, and cost-efficiency.

He played a pivotal role in transitioning from Brakes to Bidfood, streamlining supply chain operations and improving service delivery across care homes.

Chris also spearheaded two major menu overhauls in 2024, ensuring that meals are tailored to residents' preferences and nutritional requirements. Chris secured a strategic partnership with Nestlé, bringing new product options and cost savings that directly benefited residents and HC-One’s operational performance.

Chris led the rollout of IDDSI (International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative) training, reaching over 9,700 colleagues and improving safety for residents with swallowing difficulties. He also ensured all staff received comprehensive food safety and hygiene training, maintaining high standards in catering and housekeeping services.

Chris has delivered over 1,600 training sessions on dignity in dining, empowering staff to enhance the mealtime experience for residents. The Care Home Catering Forum and Awards will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Farmers and Fletchers, Barbican London, where the winners will be announced and receive a special trophy.

Chris Bonner was nominated by Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, who commented:

“Chris exemplifies the essence of the Above & Beyond Special Award. His outstanding leadership, commitment to innovation, and passion for enhancing the nutritional well-being of HC-One residents have left a lasting, positive impact.

“Through his collaborative efforts, he has not only improved the quality of care but have also inspired a culture of excellence within HC-One. His tireless dedication truly sets him apart, making Chris more than deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

Hearing of the news of him being shortlisted as a finalist, Chris Bonner, Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead at HC-One, said:

“Being shortlisted as a finalist at these prestigious awards is testament to mine and the team’s dedication and expertise. At HC-One we are committed to delivering the kindest possible care for residents and providing good food forms a crucial part of this mission.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.