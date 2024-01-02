Hebble End Coffee Lounge: 'Extremely popular and deceptively spacious' Hebden Bridge cafe goes up for sale
A well-know and like Hebden Bridge cafe has gone on the market.
Hebble End Coffee Lounge, in Hebble End Mill by the canal towpath, is up for sale for £65,000.
The cafe is still open.
According to its listing on property website Zoopla, it is a “well-known and extremely popular” cafe which has established “a renowned reputation”.
It says the business is in an “impressive, deceptively spacious, period character premise” in a “prime position in the heart of Hebden Bridge”.