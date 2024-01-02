A well-know and like Hebden Bridge cafe has gone on the market.

Hebble End Coffee Lounge, in Hebble End Mill by the canal towpath, is up for sale for £65,000.

The cafe is still open.

According to its listing on property website Zoopla, it is a “well-known and extremely popular” cafe which has established “a renowned reputation”.

