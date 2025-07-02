Hebden Bridge bar wins Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA's pub of the season award

Drink, in Hebden Bridge

Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA have named Hebden Bridge bar Drink as their pub of the season for Spring 2025.

Drink is nestled in the centre of Market Street in Hebden Bridge, over two levels, and owner Liz Paton was presented the award by vice chair of the local CAMRA branch Edward Lee.

Edward praised Liz for her outstanding passion and commitment to sourcing good quality beer.

The branch was also impressed with how much the bar does for the community, including hosting regular group meetings for sewing groups, baking groups, writing groups, live music evenings, French lessons, a regular pub quiz and a bereavement café, where people can come together and talk about their loved ones in a safe space and support one another.

Liz said the day of the presentation coincided with her late father’s birthday, and that he would have been immensely proud to have known that she had won a prestigious CAMRA award for the bar.