Hebden Bridge-based boutique retailer Winnie Dot ceases to trade with in-store discounted sale to be held in August

Hebden Bridge-based boutique retailer Winnie Dot has ceased to trade, with all of the company’s stock available for sale at a discounted in-store open day from 9am-2pm on Saturday, August 2.

Founded in 2021, Winnie Dot was an independent retailer which specialised in luxury lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear.

Walker Singleton, specialists in asset advisory and restructuring services, has been appointed by the proposed liquidators to sell all Winnie Dot’s stock.

The firm is holding a one day only sale at the retailer’s store at The Old Coach House on Bridge Gate on Saturday, August 2, where more than 1,000 items will be for sale at heavily discounted prices.

Items in the sale are premium brands such as Lise Charmel, Empreinte, Wacoal, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Gossard, Lingadore, Royce, Mey and Slenderella. The in-store sale will be open from 9am-2pm and all sales are strictly cash-only.

Commenting on the auction, Abigail Whiteoak of Walker Singleton’s asset advisory team said: “Our in-store sale day offers individuals the perfect opportunity to benefit from high-quality lingerie at a heavily discounted rate.

“All items are available on a first come, first served basis so we encourage anyone interested to come visit the store early on August 2 to avoid missing out.”

For more information on the in-store sale, search “Walker Singleton Winnie Dot”.