A traditional and popular cafe in Hebden Bridge town centre has gone up for sale.

Watergate Tea Rooms, on Bridge Gate, is still open as usual but is on the market for £350,000 as its owner looks to retire.

The riverside cafe is in the heart of a town described by a listing on property website Rightmove as having a “colossal visitor count all year around”.

“This traditional, yet contemporarily refurbished, tea rooms is set in the very heart of town, just steps from the main public car park and all of this riverside town’s main attractions,” says the listing.

"Trading accounts show sales turnover in excess of £180,000 per annum from only daytime openings.

"There is potential to open evenings offering a bistro menu, as the kitchen is very well-equipped and the demand for evening meals for the many surrounding bed and breakfast and Air B and B guests is substantial.”

The listing says the owner is looking to retire from catering and the freehold premises would not necessarily have to be used as a cafe.

"The freehold property represents a good investment and is spacious and suitable for any manner of alternative use such as retail, professional services or office space,” says the listing.

The riverside garden terrace at the back provides outdoor seating for 24 customers, the round floor dining room accommodates 18 customers and the fires floor dining room seats 24 customers.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like is to cover, email [email protected].