Hebden Bridge cheesemaker celebrates being crowned Supreme Champion at the 2023 Artisan Cheese Awards

Hebden Goat made by Tenacres Cheese of Hebden Bridge has been crowned Supreme Champion at the 2023 Artisan Cheese Awards held in Melton Mowbray.

It won Best Soft Cheese class and Best Farmhouse class before going on to gain Supreme Champion over more than 400 other entries from the UK.

Hebden Goat, is an aged fresh raw goats milk cheese made exclusively with the milk from a small herd of Anglo Nubian goats farmed on the hills above Hebden Bridge.