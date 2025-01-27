Hebden Bridge pubs: Calderdale pub-lovers name popular venue with striking copper-topped bar as their pub of the season
The latest winner of Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA’s Winter Pub of the Season is bar and restaurant Old Gate in Hebden Bridge.
Located in the heart of Hebden Bridge, the CAMRA branch described Old gate as a “smart, modern and popular venue with a striking copper-topped bar”.
They say it serves a variety of drinks, including nine real ales and always a dark ale.
Presenting the award to the Old Gate team, chair of the CAMRA branch Richard Lee commented on the continental-style patio space at the front of the pub and the “fantastic variety of choice” they provide.
For more details about Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA, their meetings and awards, visit the group’s website at https://hxcalderdalecamra.org.uk/
