Hebden-Bridge sports and fitness supplier goes from strength-to-strength with HSBC UK

Will Vaughan, Founder of Bluefin Trading Limited

Bluefin Trading Limited, a retailer of home fitness, wellbeing, water sports and outdoor equipment, will use the finance package from HSBC UK to support the continued import and export of its product ranges in Europe and beyond.

Despite challenging trading conditions, the business has already seen recent significant expansion, increasing from 25 employees in 2020 to 55 employees in 2021, due to a digital transformation aiding national and international trading processes.

The funding enabled the business to boost imports of stock in preparation for Black Friday weekend, as well as further develop a rapidly growing e-commerce platform ahead of an anticipated boost in international sales in the run up to Christmas.

As a result of the HSBC UK funding, the business is now forecasting 70 per cent growth in turnover over the next 12 months.

Will Vaughan, Founder of Bluefin Trading Limited, said: “Our business continues to grow consistently year-on-year, despite challenging market conditions.

"We’ve digitally transformed Bluefin and rapidly advanced our trading process at a national and international level, making us incredibly well-placed to deliver excellent results during the critical Christmas trading period. We thank HSBC UK for enabling us to extend our trade facilities and offer its international expertise as we continue to scale-up the business to develop exciting new opportunities for our employees and customers.”