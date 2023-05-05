News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
35 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
16 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Hebden Bridge: Two new shops open in Calderdale town popular with visitors

Hebden Bridge has welcomed a new hardware store.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:45 BST

Totally Screwed has moved from Mytholmroyd to Market Street in Hebden Bridge, next to the Co-Op.

It will be open from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am until 3pm on Saturdays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People have welcomed the new addition to the town on social media, with one posting: “Just what the town needs. I'm sure you'll do very well here.”

Totally Screwed has opened in Hebden BridgeTotally Screwed has opened in Hebden Bridge
Totally Screwed has opened in Hebden Bridge
Most Popular

Meantime a pre-loved clothing store has also opened in Hebden Bridge.

One Step Beyond is on West End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Popular garden centre near Halifax looking for someone to take over its cafe
Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdalePeopleCo-OpWest End