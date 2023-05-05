Hebden Bridge: Two new shops open in Calderdale town popular with visitors
Hebden Bridge has welcomed a new hardware store.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:45 BST
Totally Screwed has moved from Mytholmroyd to Market Street in Hebden Bridge, next to the Co-Op.
It will be open from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am until 3pm on Saturdays.
People have welcomed the new addition to the town on social media, with one posting: “Just what the town needs. I'm sure you'll do very well here.”
Meantime a pre-loved clothing store has also opened in Hebden Bridge.
One Step Beyond is on West End.