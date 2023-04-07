News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
3 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
4 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
5 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
6 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Fish and chipsFish and chips
Fish and chips

Here are 16 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Halifax according to Google reviews

Halifax has plenty of top fish and chip shops dotted around and we thought we’d take a look some of the very best, based on Google reviews.

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Feb 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

Halifax and its surrounding areas have plenty of places to get them – here are 16 top spots according to google reviews.

All information was correct at the time the article was produced.

25 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW. 4.6 - based 56 Google reviews

1. Fork In The Fish

25 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW. 4.6 - based 56 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
8 The Cross, Elland HX5 0BJ - 4.6 rating based on 39 Google reviews

2. Oliver's

8 The Cross, Elland HX5 0BJ - 4.6 rating based on 39 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
1 Canal St, Brighouse HD6 1NE - 4.6 rating based on 1,214 Google reviews

3. Blakeley's

1 Canal St, Brighouse HD6 1NE - 4.6 rating based on 1,214 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
13 Town Gate, Sowerby Bridge HX6 1HT - 4.7 rating based on 96 Google reviews

4. Towngate Fisheries

13 Town Gate, Sowerby Bridge HX6 1HT - 4.7 rating based on 96 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HalifaxGoogle