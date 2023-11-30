Here are the 17 highest rated takeaways in Halifax on JustEat

If you fancy a takeaway tonight, then have a look at these 17 top rated places in Halifax on JustEat.
1. Mrs B's cafe
5 out of 5 from 14 reviews. 2 Pear St, Halifax HX1 3UA Photo: Mrs B's cafe
2. Simply Desserts
4.9 out of 5 from 76 reviews. Unit 27, Dunkirk Mills, Dunkirk St, Halifax HX1 3TB Photo: Simply Desserts
3. Kashmir Hot N Spicy
4.8 out of 5 from 409 reviews. 67 Parkinson Ln, Halifax HX1 3XL Photo: Google Street View
4. Kaya's Grill
4.8 out of 5 from 157 reviews. Huddersfield Rd, Halifax HX3 0NS Photo: Kaya's Grill