News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A plate of biryaniA plate of biryani
A plate of biryani

Here are the 17 highest rated takeaways in Halifax on JustEat

If you fancy a takeaway tonight, then have a look at these 17 top rated places in Halifax on JustEat.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

All information correct at time of publication.

5 out of 5 from 14 reviews. 2 Pear St, Halifax HX1 3UA

1. Mrs B's cafe

5 out of 5 from 14 reviews. 2 Pear St, Halifax HX1 3UA Photo: Mrs B's cafe

Photo Sales
4.9 out of 5 from 76 reviews. Unit 27, Dunkirk Mills, Dunkirk St, Halifax HX1 3TB

2. Simply Desserts

4.9 out of 5 from 76 reviews. Unit 27, Dunkirk Mills, Dunkirk St, Halifax HX1 3TB Photo: Simply Desserts

Photo Sales
4.8 out of 5 from 409 reviews. 67 Parkinson Ln, Halifax HX1 3XL

3. Kashmir Hot N Spicy

4.8 out of 5 from 409 reviews. 67 Parkinson Ln, Halifax HX1 3XL Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
4.8 out of 5 from 157 reviews. Huddersfield Rd, Halifax HX3 0NS

4. Kaya's Grill

4.8 out of 5 from 157 reviews. Huddersfield Rd, Halifax HX3 0NS Photo: Kaya's Grill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax