Here are the 23 pubs and bars in Halifax and rest of Calderdale featured in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Oct 2022, 11:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

The latest edition covers 401 of the best pubs across Yorkshire, including 23 in Calderdale.

CAMRA’s national chairman, Nik Antona, said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales and the best outlets to find them in across the country.

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“While we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

The Good Beer Guide 2023, sponsored this year by Cask Marque, is out now. For more information, visit https://camra.org.uk/

Cross Keys, Whitegate, Siddal

1. Cross Keys

Cross Keys, Whitegate, Siddal Photo: Google

Robin Hood Inn, Cragg Road, Cragg Vale

2. Robin Hood

Robin Hood Inn, Cragg Road, Cragg Vale Photo: Google

The Three Pigeons, Sun Fold, South Parade, Halifax

3. Three Pigeons

The Three Pigeons, Sun Fold, South Parade, Halifax Photo: Google

Golden Fleece, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw

4. Golden Fleece

Golden Fleece, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw Photo: Google

