Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025
Now in its fourth year, the awards ceremony recognises excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.
It is a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.
A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.
“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.
“We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:
“Emma Pearmaine – Managing director, Ridley and Hall Legal Limited.
“Andy Clarke – Head of strategic partnerships, Ahead Partnership.
“Hannah Brown – Environmental practitioner degree level apprentice, Mott MacDonald Ltd.
“Alice Marren – Learning and development partner, Arco Ltd.
“Chris Blackburn – Director of skills growth, Impellam Group.
“Georgina Ronksley – Management surveyor, HBD.
“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in West Yorkshire.”
Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 1, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.
The spokesperson said: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across West Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.
“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.”
Here are the 2025 finalists:
Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Bradford College
Benjamin Ubhi, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Beth Cain, Conservatory Outlet
Georgia Mannion, EN:Able Futures
Leon Tomlinson, Reliance Precision Limited
Rafael Surdu, Catch Leeds
Ryan FS, West Yorkshire Combined Authority
Sam Holder, Ethoss Regeneration Ltd
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel
To be announced
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Archie Heckingbottom, CML Civil Engineering
Charlie Brady, EN:Able Futures
Sarah Fox, Conservatory Outlet
Sonia Pintre, GSM Valtech
Tom Marwood, NG Bailey
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Denise Din, Away Resorts
Izzy Solly, The FDM Group
Jake Sterling, CML Civil Engineering
Katelyn Longfellow, WSP UK Limited
Richard Stevenson, Leeds City Council
Ruby Ingham, NG Bailey (IT Services)
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Amy Macphie, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust
Isla Richards, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Jane Marshall, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Lily Forbes, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Olivia Blackham, Wakefield Council
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Holly Ambler, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
Layla Sunter, Eccleshill Dental Practice
Maxwell McCartney, Freeths LLP
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Ahmed Shakir, Abrahams and Carlisle
Corey Maiden, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Wakefield District Housing
Sheldon Fieldhouse, CBRE GWS Limited
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Springfield Training
Jacob Hargreaves, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Yunex Traffic
Jasmine Hibbert, Produmax Ltd
Joe Davies, Conservatory Outlet
Maegan Green, Reliance Precision Limited
Sam Foulds, Klinger UK
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Amelia Lad, St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College
Jack Coxon, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Janka Brabcova, Bradford District Credit Union
Johnny Rodrigues, The FDM Group
Maisie Lloyd, Intelligency
Okuoimose Dennis Isibor, MMM UK Medical Equipment
SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Luminate Education Group
Bradford District Credit Union
CML Civil Engineering
P Waddington & Co LLP
Large Employer of the Year
Asda
FDM Group
Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, sponsored by Yorkshire Water
Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Katie Rankin, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Kelly McAllister, Luminate Education Group
Ruby Ingham, NG Bailey
Mentor of the Year, sponsored by FDM Group
Bobby Ramsay, Lumi and Lumiere
Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber
Ian Brewer, Bradford District Credit Union
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
Lifetime Training Ltd
Luminate Education Group
Realise
The spokesperson said: “Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of West Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”
For more details about the event, visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
For further inquiries or interest in presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]