Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

The finalists have been revealed for the fourth annual West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the awards ceremony recognises excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

It is a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.

A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

All the winners on stage at last year's awards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:

“Emma Pearmaine – Managing director, Ridley and Hall Legal Limited.

“Andy Clarke – Head of strategic partnerships, Ahead Partnership.

The prizes will be presented at the awards ceremony on May 1

“Hannah Brown – Environmental practitioner degree level apprentice, Mott MacDonald Ltd.

“Alice Marren – Learning and development partner, Arco Ltd.

“Chris Blackburn – Director of skills growth, Impellam Group.

“Georgina Ronksley – Management surveyor, HBD.

Now in its fourth year, the awards ceremony recognises excellence across 14 categories. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in West Yorkshire.”

Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 1, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.

The spokesperson said: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across West Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.

“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.”

Here are the 2025 finalists:

Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Bradford College

Benjamin Ubhi, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Beth Cain, Conservatory Outlet

Georgia Mannion, EN:Able Futures

Leon Tomlinson, Reliance Precision Limited

Rafael Surdu, Catch Leeds

Ryan FS, West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Sam Holder, Ethoss Regeneration Ltd

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Archie Heckingbottom, CML Civil Engineering

Charlie Brady, EN:Able Futures

Sarah Fox, Conservatory Outlet

Sonia Pintre, GSM Valtech

Tom Marwood, NG Bailey

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Denise Din, Away Resorts

Izzy Solly, The FDM Group

Jake Sterling, CML Civil Engineering

Katelyn Longfellow, WSP UK Limited

Richard Stevenson, Leeds City Council

Ruby Ingham, NG Bailey (IT Services)

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Amy Macphie, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust

Isla Richards, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Jane Marshall, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Lily Forbes, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Olivia Blackham, Wakefield Council

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Holly Ambler, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Layla Sunter, Eccleshill Dental Practice

Maxwell McCartney, Freeths LLP

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Ahmed Shakir, Abrahams and Carlisle

Corey Maiden, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Wakefield District Housing

Sheldon Fieldhouse, CBRE GWS Limited

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Springfield Training

Jacob Hargreaves, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Yunex Traffic

Jasmine Hibbert, Produmax Ltd

Joe Davies, Conservatory Outlet

Maegan Green, Reliance Precision Limited

Sam Foulds, Klinger UK

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Amelia Lad, St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College

Jack Coxon, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Janka Brabcova, Bradford District Credit Union

Johnny Rodrigues, The FDM Group

Maisie Lloyd, Intelligency

Okuoimose Dennis Isibor, MMM UK Medical Equipment

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Luminate Education Group

Bradford District Credit Union

CML Civil Engineering

P Waddington & Co LLP

Large Employer of the Year

Asda

FDM Group

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, sponsored by Yorkshire Water

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Katie Rankin, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Kelly McAllister, Luminate Education Group

Ruby Ingham, NG Bailey

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by FDM Group

Bobby Ramsay, Lumi and Lumiere

Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber

Ian Brewer, Bradford District Credit Union

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Lifetime Training Ltd

Luminate Education Group

Realise

The spokesperson said: “Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of West Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”

For more details about the event, visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

For further inquiries or interest in presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]